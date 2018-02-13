A theatre in the centre of Birmingham has been evacuated after reports of an explosion in the “staff only” section.

Emergency services at Birmingham Repertory Theatre are advising people to avoid the area following the incident which police believe could be a “technical fault”.

No casualties were reported and police say theatre-goers were being looked after at another venue.

Roads surrounding the theatre are closed.

West Midlands Police tweeted: “All emergency services are currently at Birmingham’s Repertory Theatre, Broad St following reports of an explosion.

“Initial indications are that this was a technical fault in a staff only area. No casualties are reported. Everyone has been evacuated and are being kept safe.”

Birmingham Rep confirmed on Twitter that the incident was a technical fault and said the evacuation was a “precautionary measure”.