Michael Sheen is to speak about tackling financial providers who “unfairly target” vulnerable people at a special event in Glasgow.

The Midnight in Paris star will address the Responsible Finance 18 conference on Tuesday, March 20.

It will see community lenders, banks, government bodies and social investors come together to cover ideas about creating a “fairer” economy and financial services system.

Sheen, founder of the End High Cost Credit Alliance, said: “The Alliance aims to take a collaborative approach to the issues around high cost credit and to tackling those who unfairly target the most vulnerable in our society.

“Collectively and strategically it will be getting behind organisations, providers and initiatives that seek to improve access to fairer credit and support across communities in the UK.

“Credit is a good thing and can be a really useful tool. But, when the system is so unfairly designed to target those who can least afford it we must find ways to step in, present different solutions, show leadership and help those who are trying so hard to deliver a fairer offer.

“We need stronger alternatives, we need greater public debate, policy and regulation that prioritises fair access and other support when credit isn’t the answer.”

The event runs between March 20 and 21 at Glasgow City Chambers.