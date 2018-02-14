European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has accused British politicians such as Boris Johnson of talking “total nonsense” when they accuse him of seeking to create a European superstate.

His comments came as he answered questions at a press conference in Brussels taking place as the Foreign Secretary made a high-profile speech on Brexit in London.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker answers questions at a press conference in Brussels (European Commission Audiovisual Services)

The Commission president was asked to respond to Mr Johnson’s suggestions that he was trying to turn the EU into a federal superstate.

Mr Juncker replied: “Some in the British political society are against the truth, pretending that I am a stupid, stubborn federalist, that I am in favour of a European superstate.

“I am strictly against a European superstate. We are not the United States of America, we are the European Union, which is a rich body because we have these 27, or 28, nations.

“The European Union cannot be built against the European nations, so this is total nonsense.”