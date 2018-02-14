Police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Tube entrance to Parliament.

Officers and paramedics were called to Westminster Underground Station shortly before 7.30am after reports of an unresponsive man near exit three.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

The area of the station where the man was found is often used by homeless people to sleep during the night.

Understand this was a homeless gentleman. How absolutely tragic. We MUST do more https://t.co/fgVmIjOdEu — Paula Sherriff MP (@paulasherriff) February 14, 2018

The Tube entrance to the Parliamentary Estate, which is next to the exit, remains closed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 7.17am to reports of an unresponsive male in the underpass of exit three of Westminster Underground Station.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.33am. At this early stage in the investigation, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“A crime scene is in place and the exit remains closed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”