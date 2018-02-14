Labour has released a documentary-style party political broadcast highlighting the impact of austerity on policing and community safety.

The film, broadcast on ITV and BBC One, presents a range of interviews with those who have seen funding cuts in their community over the past seven years.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the film revealed what was happening on the front line.

The Tories’ austerity agenda is tearing communities apart – but Labour councils are fighting back, and finding new ways to ensure everyone benefits from the economy. Take a look at how Labour is changing lives in Preston. pic.twitter.com/qAJEOoDece — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) February 12, 2018

He said: “After years of cuts to the services and police our communities rely on, violent crime is rising.

“This film allows us to listen to those on the front line, who really know what’s going on and have the skills and knowledge to fix it if they were given the resources and support.

“Austerity is the enemy of security. You can’t have community safety on the cheap.”

The film features original music performed by Thomas Jules and Tempz and is produced by composer Simon Bass.