South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has said he will resign “with immediate effect”.

Mr Zuma made the announcement late on Wednesday in a televised address to the nation.

He said he has resigned despite his disagreement with the instruction of the ruling African National Congress party to leave office immediately.

The ANC had been prepared to pursue a vote of no confidence in parliament on Thursday.

The party welcomed Mr Zuma’s resignation after months of growing public anger over multiple corruption allegations.

(Themba Hadebe/AP)

The ANC expressed gratitude for Mr Zuma’s “loyal service” and is encouraging party members to support Cyril Ramaphosa, who is now the country’s acting president.

Mr Ramaphosa is expected to be elected swiftly in a parliament vote and sworn in.