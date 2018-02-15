Forecasters have warned of freezing conditions throughout the day after issuing a weather warning for almost 24 hours.

Scotland is worst affected by the snow and ice alert which kicked in just after midnight on Thursday.

(PA Graphics)

It affects Central, Tayside and Fife, the Highlands and the former Strathclyde area and is schedule to last the whole day until 11.55pm.

Met Office forecasters predict frequent showers will push across north west Scotland falling as snow above 200m.

They also say 10-20cm of snow could be possible over the highest routes in parts of northern Argyll, Lochaber, Wester Ross and Easter Ross.

Yellow warnings in place for #snow & #ice across the NW from midnight tonight until midnight on Thursday – we'll have 37 gritters out overnight & two tractors working throughout the night to keep roads clear. Read more here: https://t.co/nhj5DHhasB pic.twitter.com/C18loo1c1W — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) February 14, 2018

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “There will be wintry showers throughout the day on Thursday and pretty strong winds.

“They will fall as snow above 200m.”

Strong winds are also forecast which forecasters say could lead to some drifting and temporary blizzard conditions.

At lower levels showers are more likely to fall as a mixture of rain, sleet and hail potentially washing off any treatment with surfaces turning icy, particularly overnight.

Good evening, Dan here this evening to answer your queries regarding the weather. Rain & strong winds will clear this evening, leaving a cold & breezy night. Showers will affect western areas with gales & wintry showers continuing in the far Northwest .https://t.co/cQSfu1VDbo pic.twitter.com/YGdfBGHEXe — Met Office (@metoffice) February 14, 2018

An ice warning is also in place for Northern Ireland which kicks in at the same time and lasts until 10am.

Experts predict the areas affected will be Antrim, Londonderry, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Armagh and County Down.

Mr Petagna added: “There will certainly be some wintry showers in the province, although it’s an ice warning that is in place for Northern Ireland.

“Even into Friday there’s a few showers to come. it’s wintry turning to sleet in western areas.

“There’s quite a split between west and east.”