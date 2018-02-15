A coffin carrying Denmark’s Prince Henrik, the husband of Queen Margrethe, has left a palace in the country’s north for a chapel in central Copenhagen chapel, where it will be on display until a private funeral next week.

The hearse was followed on Thursday by the queen, their two sons, Frederik and Joachim, and other family members.

Henrik died in his sleep on Tuesday at the age of 83.

The coffin will be on display at the chapel of the Christiansborg Palace over the weekend until a funeral in the chapel on Tuesday.

The palace has said it would respect Henrik’s wish to be cremated, with half of his ashes spread over Danish seas and the other half buried in the royal family’s private garden at the Fredensborg Palace, north of Copenhagen, where he died.