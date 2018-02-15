The oldest former British and Irish Lions player Gus Black has died aged 92.

The former Scotland scrum-half won six caps for his country during a career which included the Lions’ 1950 tour of New Zealand.

Angus William Black, known as Gus, was born in 1925 and made his first international appearance on New Year’s Day 1947.

We are saddened to learn of the death yesterday of our former scrum-half 92-year-old Gus Black (six caps from 1947-50), who was the oldest @lionsofficial former player, having played in two Tests on the 1950 tour to New Zealand. #RIP https://t.co/viX6ztpQMZ pic.twitter.com/OV3TUEQJN9 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 15, 2018

It was the first cap international match since the Second World War and Black, a medical student at Edinburgh University, was among 14 Scotland players who travelled to France to represent their country for the first time.

He played for Scotland on a further five occasions, including two wins against England in 1948 and 1950 at Murrayfield.

Black also journeyed by boat to New Zealand for the 1950 British Lions tour, playing in the 9-9 Test draw in Dunedin and the 0-8 loss in Christchurch.

Black went on to play for Leicester and Bristol during his National Service and in his career was a consultant adviser on psychiatry for the RAF.

He lived in Lundin Links in Fife, moving into a care home in his 90s.

In a statement, Scottish Rugby “extended its sincere condolences to all Gus Black’s family and friends”.