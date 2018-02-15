Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu has said he will no longer be a global ambassador for Oxfam after allegations that senior staff members in crisis zones paid for sex among the desperate people the group was meant to serve.

A statement from the office of the South African emeritus archbishop says he is “is deeply disappointed by allegations of immorality and possible criminality”.

The 86-year-old Mr Tutu rarely makes public statements because of health problems.

Actress Minnie Driver and Senegalese musician Baaba Maal also have quit as celebrity ambassadors for Oxfam following its response to a sex abuse scandal in Haiti after its 2010 earthquake.