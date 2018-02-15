Oscar hopefuls Margot Robbie and Allison Janney enticed ice dancing fans away from watching the drama of the Winter Olympics on the small screen at the UK premiere of I, Tonya.

The darkly comic biopic focuses on disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.

Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and Craig Gillespie on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Robbie stars as Harding – who was banned from professional skating following the infamous attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan – and is nominated for best actress.

West Wing actress Janney, who plays her violent mother LaVona Golden, is nominated in the supporting actress category.

Margot Robbie chats to reporters (Ian West/PA)

They were joined at the premiere held at the Curzon Mayfair, London, by director Craig Gillespie and writer Steven Rogers.

Margot Robbie and Allison Janney (Ian West/PA)

The film’s stars were joined on the red carpet by the celebrities and their professional partners from Dancing On Ice.

Lemar Obika and Melody Le Moal pose on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Max Evans and his Dancing On Ice partner Ale Izquierdo (Ian West/PA)

Matej Silecky and Brooke Vincent (Ian West/PA)

Perri Shakes-Drayton (Ian West/PA)

Let’s hope they did not pick up any bad tips from the film!