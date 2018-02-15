Oscar hopefuls Margot Robbie and Allison Janney enticed ice dancing fans away from watching the drama of the Winter Olympics on the small screen at the UK premiere of I, Tonya.
The darkly comic biopic focuses on disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding.
Robbie stars as Harding – who was banned from professional skating following the infamous attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan – and is nominated for best actress.
West Wing actress Janney, who plays her violent mother LaVona Golden, is nominated in the supporting actress category.
They were joined at the premiere held at the Curzon Mayfair, London, by director Craig Gillespie and writer Steven Rogers.
The film’s stars were joined on the red carpet by the celebrities and their professional partners from Dancing On Ice.
Let’s hope they did not pick up any bad tips from the film!
