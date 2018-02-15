A woman has been charged with murder and neglect following the death of a seven-month-old baby.

Officers were called to an address in Buckhurst Hill at around 3am on August 15 last year, Essex Police said.

A woman has been charged with murder and neglect following the death of a seven-month-old baby in Buckhurst Hill.

A baby was taken to hospital but later died and tests showed the child had suffered multiple fractures.

Shalina Kukkundoor Padmanabha, 31, of Epping New Road, Buckhurst Hill will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, charged with murder.

A man and a woman were arrested on August 21 last year in connection with the incident, and the man has since been released without charge.