The housing minister has set out plans to spend £45 million to help release council-owned land to support the building of up to 7,280 homes.

Dominic Raab said the money was part of the Government’s drive to make buying or renting more affordable for young families as well as those on low and middle incomes.

A total of 79 projects have been selected to receive the cash as part of the land release fund, which will support councils in reaching their aim to unlock currently unusable plots for at least 160,000 homes by 2020.

The projects include necessary works such as asbestos removal, “bat alleviation”, and infrastructure such as road, drainage and electricity upgrades.

Mr Raab said: “We are investing £45 million to build roads and provide utilities, so councils can release the land to get up to 7,280 new homes built.

“It’s part of our strategy to build the homes Britain needs, and carry local communities with us.

“We’re determined to make buying or renting more affordable for young families and those on low or middle incomes.”