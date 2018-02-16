The family of a barrister who was killed in a road accident have paid tribute to him as a “much loved husband, father, brother and son”.

Robert Duval, 60, died when the BMW he was driving was involved in a collision with an HGV on the A30 at Upottery near Honiton, Devon.

Mr Duval, from Hinton St George, Somerset, died at the scene following the incident at about 7am on February 13.

Barrister Robert Duval with one of his daughters (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Colleagues described the criminal barrister as the “finest of advocates and gentlemen”, while tributes to him were made at Bristol Crown Court on Friday morning.

In a statement issued through Devon and Cornwall Police, his family said: “Robert Duval was a much loved husband, father, brother and son, who burned so very brightly, and in so many ways touched the lives and hearts of those around him.

“We are very grateful for the time we were able to have with him, and are devastated that this has been cruelly cut short.

“We would like to thank everyone for their warm words and wishes and to thank the police and emergency services for their help and support.”

We are deeply shocked and saddened to announce the death of Robert Duval. Our love and thoughts are with Robert’s family at this devastating time. — Albion Chambers (@AlbionChambers) February 13, 2018

Albion Chambers said the CPS panel advocate level 4 prosecutor, who was called to the bar in 1979, would be “greatly missed”.

“The suddenness of Robert’s death has been a great shock and we are grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support,” the chambers said.

“The finest of advocates and gentlemen, Robert was an inspirational role model for those around him.

“His humanity, boundless talent and inimitable sense of humour will be greatly missed.

“Our love and thoughts are with Robert’s wife Caroline and his daughters; Sophia, Ellie and Lucy.”