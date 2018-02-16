A German reporter who was detained in Turkey for more than a year has been released from jail, according to Die Welt newspaper.

The German daily cited Deniz Yucel’s lawyer in its report on Friday.

Mr Yucel, who has German and Turkish citizenship, was arrested in Istanbul on February 14 last year on terrorism and propaganda charges.

A protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Berlin (AP/Markus Schreiber)

His high-profile case and that of six other German citizens held in Turkey for what Germany considers political reasons have badly soured relations between the two countries.