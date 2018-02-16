A court in Istanbul has sentenced six journalists accused of involvement in a 2016 coup attempt to life prison terms, according to Turkey’s state-run news agency.

Anadolu said those sentenced on Friday include Ahmet Altan, former editor-in-chief of Taraf newspaper, his brother, journalist and academic Mehmet Altan, and prominent journalist Nazli Ilicak.

The journalists were accused of links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the failed coup on July 15 2016. Mr Gulen denies the accusation.

The defendants were charged with attempts against Turkey’s constitution and membership of a terror organisation.