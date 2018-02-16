Spacewalking astronauts have stepped out to wrap up months of repair work on the International Space Station’s big robot arm.

Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Japan’s Norishige Kanai emerged from the orbiting complex as the sun rose over Peru’s western coast, 250 miles below.

The 58ft robot arm had both of its ageing mechanical hands replaced on spacewalks in October and January.

Friday’s work involved bringing one of those old hands inside so it can be returned to Earth for a tune-up and then flown back up, and moving the other gripper to a long-term storage location outside.

.@Astro_Kanai is preparing to remove an older @CSA_ASC robotic hand, or Leading End Effector, for stowage inside the Quest airlock. https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/KWpSQn4wS4 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) February 16, 2018

This last spacewalk in the series should have been completed by now, but was postponed because of complications with the robotic hand that was installed last month.

Further delays were caused by this week’s late arrival of a Russian supply ship.

It was the first spacewalk for Mr Kanai, a surgeon and former diving medical officer who arrived at the space station in December.

For Mr Vande Hei, it was spacewalk number four. He returns to Earth at the end of the month.

Four other men currently live at the space station.