Prince Harry might have hung up his boots but he confessed to England stars that he’s like a “Labrador with a tennis ball” whenever he sees a rugby ball.
Harry, in his role as patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), indulged his love of the sport when he joined thousands of young rugby fans at an open training session for the England national team at Twickenhm.
Meanwhile in Yorkshire, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were greeted by crowds of schoolchildren and well-wishers as they arrived at the Piece Hall in Halifax on Friday at the start of a day of engagements in the county.
