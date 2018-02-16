Irish police investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in a wardrobe have confirmed they are treating the death as murder.

Joanne Lee was discovered by gardai at a house in south Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

The investigation was upgraded to a murder probe following a post-mortem examination on Friday.

Superintendent Gerry Delmar said a man was found behind the same building where Ms Lee’s body was found with injuries consistent with having fallen from height.

It is understood he is aged in his 30s and fell from a window of the building on Ranelagh Road as gardai attended the scene.

He is being treated in hospital and is due to be questioned by detectives at a later stage.

Mr Delmar appealed to anyone who may have seen Ms Lee in a car she had access to, a silver Nissan Micra with the registration 08 MH 16073, to contact gardai.

He added: “An incident room has been set up in Donnybrook Garda station, we had the service of the state pathologist, the Garda Technical Bureau, and we have appointed a family liaison officer to deal with the family.”

The 38-year-old victim was last seen alive at her parents’ house in the Garristown area of Co Meath on February 5.

Gardai were carrying out enquiries as part of that missing person probe when they found the body.

Mr Delmar said that Joanne Ball, also known as Joanne Lee, was reported missing on Tuesday February 13 and an investigation was established at Mountjoy Garda station.

He added: “As a result of that investigation, gardai from Mountjoy called to this address at 92 Ranelagh Road yesterday afternoon.

“Inside, gardai found a female who was unresponsive. Medical assistance was given to that female, however she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Ms Lee’s uncle John Curry described her as a “lovely, beautiful girl” as he spoke to media at the scene.

“I’m just devastated, the whole family is, just taken apart, just torn the soul out of us,” he said.

Independent Dublin city councillor Ruairi McGinley said it was a horrible end to a person’s life and his thoughts were with the family of the young woman.

“The situation is beyond imagination,” Mr McGinley said.



“It’s your worst nightmare.”