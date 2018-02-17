A man has been charged with murder after the body of a young woman was found in a flat in Manchester.

Michael Marler, 37, is accused of the murder of Danielle Richardson, 24, whose body was discovered after reports of a man jumping from the second floor window of a flat in Ancoats in Manchester city centre early on Tuesday morning.

Police were called around 7.40am after reports that a man jumped from the window of the building on Swan Street and landed on the roof of a parked car, smashing the windscreen, then fled on foot before smashing the window of a black BMW and several other cars.

Marler, of Brideoak Street, Oldham, is also charged with attempted robbery, assault and three counts of causing damage to motor vehicles.

Police later found the body of Ms Richardson, from Oldham. A post mortem revealed she died from multiple injuries.

Marler is due to appear at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.