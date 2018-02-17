A vast blaze has broken out at a building in the heart of central London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called to reports of a fire at 12.45pm on Great Portland Street, where officers were still establishing the situation.

The road is close to Oxford Street – the capital’s busiest shopping hub.

We have 10 fire engines & 50 firefighters tackling this blaze on Great Portland Street #W1. We’ve received over forty 999 calls to it. More soon https://t.co/PKSIcOwBLN — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 17, 2018

A column of acrid black smoke could be seen rising from the fire in pictures posted on social media, apparently visible from miles away against the blue afternoon skyline.

Firefighters sprayed water at the building, which neighbours said is being converted into flats by developers.

Nearby, residents stood behind a police cordon waiting to be allowed back into their homes.

Calls to the fire service had suggested that the fire had either broken out close to or in a building site, an LFB spokesman said.

Came out of Broadcasting House in London to see this fire down the road. The fire service have just arrived. pic.twitter.com/mHmrCe0Q32 — Mike Holt (@MikeHolt12) February 17, 2018

He added that firefighters had not confirmed what type of building was ablaze.

Ten fire engines had been dispatched to battle the flames, he said.