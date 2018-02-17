A dramatic blaze which tore through a building site in London’s West End, prompting fears of an explosion, has been brought under control by firefighters.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 72 firefighters and officers were sent to Great Portland Street following reports of a fire at 12.45pm.

The road is close to Oxford Street – the capital’s busiest shopping hub.

Came out of Broadcasting House in London to see this fire down the road. The fire service have just arrived. pic.twitter.com/mHmrCe0Q32 — Mike Holt (@MikeHolt12) February 17, 2018

A column of acrid black smoke could be seen rising from the fire in pictures posted on social media, visible from miles away against the blue afternoon skies.

Firefighters fearing a potential explosion set up an emergency exclusion zone after learning gas cylinders were involved in the blaze.

The building had been under refurbishment, the LFB said, with neighbours reporting that it was being converted into flats by developers.

We have 10 fire engines & 50 firefighters tackling this blaze on Great Portland Street #W1. We’ve received over forty 999 calls to it. More soon https://t.co/PKSIcOwBLN — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 17, 2018

Footage of the scene showed thick smoke and flames leaping up a scaffold structure surrounding the site.

No-one was injured in the fire, Scotland Yard confirmed.

A spokesman for the LFB said the fire was officially declared under control at 1.45pm.