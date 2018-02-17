An earthquake which shook parts of the UK on Saturday is the sort of event which happens only once “every two or three years”, experts have said.

The British Geographical Survey (BGS) said the epicentre was 20km (12 miles) north of Swansea, with a 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 7.4km (4.6m).

A BGS tweet added: “Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years.”

This is the biggest event in the area since the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in 1906. pic.twitter.com/zq9JEIttQI — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018

People across south Wales and south west England said they felt what they thought was an earthquake this afternoon.

Mark Wyatt, a third year student at Cardiff University, was entering his house in the city centre when he heard a “weird, deep rumbling sound” around 2.30pm.

The 21-year-old said: “We heard the noises before we felt the rumble, and then the house shook for a couple of seconds before it stopped.”

Swansea Uni Bay Campus evacuated because of the earthquake pic.twitter.com/deJFtlrqSx — Shan Black✨ (@SweetlyShan) February 17, 2018

Tremors were felt across the Bristol Channel into England too.

There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales, there is no need to phone the emergency services unless you have something to report ie:- damage or injuries. SWP — South Wales Police (@swpolice) February 17, 2018

Seth Piper wrote on Twitter: “OK pretty sure I just experienced my first ever earthquake … in Bristol, UK?”