Lizzy Yarnold’s success in South Korea at the Winter Olympics is pictured on the majority of Sunday’s front pages, while the main stories cover tuition fees, prison conditions and Brexit.
The Sunday Times reports that students are to be offered a “value for money” deal when it comes to university education, which will see tuition fees “slashed” as part of a review of university finance.
The Sunday Telegraph runs with a picture of Yarnold holding the Union Jack aloft, and leads on a story alleging Labour grandees Jeremy Corbyn, Ken Livingstone and John McDonnell were part of a group of 15 who “shared information with Eastern bloc agents”, as claimed by a Czech agent.
The state of prisons leads the Observer, with the paper reporting two-thirds of jails are providing inadequate conditions – with former Lord Chief Justice Woolf warning a potential repeat of the Strangeways prison riot could happen.
The Mail on Sunday leads on Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, resigning from two charities after “admitting to being a sex pest”.
The Independent leads on complaints against the police for their handling of domestic violence cases, saying there has been an increase in the number of referrals to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The Sun reports that Liam and Cheryl Payne are “on the rocks” and ready to end their relationship.
The Sunday Mirror reports on Paddy McGuiness’s wife Christine feeling “heartache”.
Brexit leads the Sunday Express, with the Prime Minister saying a second referendum is out of the question.
The Daily Star on Sunday reports a father was questioned by police after checking into a hotel with his daughter.
