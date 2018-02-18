Lizzy Yarnold’s success in South Korea at the Winter Olympics is pictured on the majority of Sunday’s front pages, while the main stories cover tuition fees, prison conditions and Brexit.

The Sunday Times reports that students are to be offered a “value for money” deal when it comes to university education, which will see tuition fees “slashed” as part of a review of university finance.

Tomorrow's Sunday Times front page: Students to get cheaper places at university #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/AImuztVYVh — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) February 17, 2018

The Sunday Telegraph runs with a picture of Yarnold holding the Union Jack aloft, and leads on a story alleging Labour grandees Jeremy Corbyn, Ken Livingstone and John McDonnell were part of a group of 15 who “shared information with Eastern bloc agents”, as claimed by a Czech agent.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Czech agent claims 15 Labour MPs met spies' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DWlJWBguT4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 17, 2018

The state of prisons leads the Observer, with the paper reporting two-thirds of jails are providing inadequate conditions – with former Lord Chief Justice Woolf warning a potential repeat of the Strangeways prison riot could happen.

OBSERVER: Shock figures reveal the dire state of British prisons #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/E4LImj0i2f — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2018

The Mail on Sunday leads on Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, resigning from two charities after “admitting to being a sex pest”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Yes I was a a sex pest confesses Jo Cox’s husband #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/bKE8MrJHyd — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2018

The Independent leads on complaints against the police for their handling of domestic violence cases, saying there has been an increase in the number of referrals to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The Sun reports that Liam and Cheryl Payne are “on the rocks” and ready to end their relationship.

Tomorrow's front page: Cheryl and Liam Payne prepare to end their relationship https://t.co/Gi5QJ4HiGT pic.twitter.com/Rnu69ClD7C — The Sun (@TheSun) February 17, 2018

The Sunday Mirror reports on Paddy McGuiness’s wife Christine feeling “heartache”.

Tomorrow's front page: Paddy 'lied' to me over night out with Nicole#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/2Fj4QsfUtn pic.twitter.com/uCUeeKPNcd — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 17, 2018

Brexit leads the Sunday Express, with the Prime Minister saying a second referendum is out of the question.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: May Brexit Pledge: No going back #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/crt8RKVnWv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2018

The Daily Star on Sunday reports a father was questioned by police after checking into a hotel with his daughter.