Celebrations for Chinese New Year are under way across Britain as festivals of light and colour mark the beginning of a new lunar calendar.
Festivities are expected to last until March 2 as the world welcomes the Year of the Dog with fireworks, dances and bell ringing among the more traditional activities.
On Sunday a special parade was held in London, leaving at Charing Cross Road and culminating with entertainment and attractions at Trafalgar Square.
Meanwhile in Scotland a Giant Lanterns of China exhibit at Edinburgh Zoo, inspired by the resident pandas, was lit up to mark the annual celebration.
