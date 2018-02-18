Rail passengers are facing disruption after an engineering train derailed in South Lanarkshire.

The accident happened between Carluke and Carstairs on Sunday morning, blocking the line between Glasgow and Lanark.

UPDATE: #CARSTAIRS – teams working hard to get the line reopened folks, no easy task. Some images of issue and impact it's having on line. Apologies for any disruption to your journey today. RT pic.twitter.com/YGw8Og86OO — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 18, 2018

The train was removed from the track and the line re-opened by late afternoon but some services remained subject to delays and cancellations.

All lines have now reopened between Carstairs and Motherwell as the engineering train, that had derailed near Carstairs, has now been safely re-railed and removed from the track; however, some train services remain disrupted. #Carstairs https://t.co/vthn5iEzB6 — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 18, 2018

National Rail said TransPennine Express services will not run between Glasgow Central and Manchester Airport or Manchester Piccadilly for the rest of Sunday while Virgin Trains could be delayed by up to two hours, cancelled or diverted.