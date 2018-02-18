Hungary’s prime minister says “Christianity is Europe’s last hope” and that politicians in Brussels, Berlin and Paris favouring migration have “opened the way to the decline of Christian culture and the advance of Islam”.

Viktor Orban said on Sunday during his 20th annual state of the nation speech that his government will oppose efforts by the United Nations or the European Union to make migration acceptable to the world.

He conjured the image of a Western Europe overtaken by Muslims, saying “born Germans are being forced back from most large German cities, as migrants always occupy big cities first”.

Mr Orban claimed Islam would soon “knock on Central Europe’s door” from the west as well as the south.

Mr Orban will seek a third consecutive term in an April election.