The Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out in a dark green Jenny Packham dress for a glitzy night at the Baftas.

Pregnant Kate arrived on the red carpet with her husband the Duke of Cambridge for the awards ceremony.

Most nominees and other guests wore black in support of the Time’s Up campaign.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore dark green to the EE British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Stars followed the lead set at the Golden Globes in January and adopted an all-black dress code following a campaign in the wake of the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

Upon their arrival, William and Kate met the chief executive of Bafta, Amanda Berry, and a host of other representatives from the organisation.

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken her seat at the Royal Albert Hall for the #Baftas wearing a dark green Jenny Packham dress pic.twitter.com/JfFcxslp6K — Catherine Wyatt (@catherinehwyatt) February 18, 2018

They then took their seats in the front row of the Royal Albert Hall, the central London venue hosting the ceremony.

Later, William, who is president of Bafta, will present the Fellowship award.

It is the highest accolade given by Bafta to someone who has made an exceptional contribution to film, television, or video games.

This year the recipient of the annual prize is Sir Ridley Scott, the British filmmaker behind Hannibal, Black Hawk Down and Kingdom of Heaven.

Sir Ridley’s latest film, All the Money in the World, had to be recast after its lead actor Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual assault, with Christopher Plummer taking his place.