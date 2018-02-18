More than £2 billion worth of old-style £10 notes remain in circulation, with less than a fortnight to go until they are no longer accepted in UK shops.

The Bank of England said the withdrawal rate is “broadly as expected” ahead of the March 1 deadline, at which point the paper £10 note will cease to be legal tender – replaced completely by the polymer version.

Anyone with the old notes beyond this point will still be able to exchange them for the new equivalent at the Bank of England.

A £10 note dating from 1992 will no longer be accepted in shops (Bank of England/PA)

The Jane Austen polymer note was launched last September as an update on the old version featuring Charles Darwin.

According to the latest figures, the value of paper £10 notes in circulation is around £2.182 billion – the equivalent of around 218 million paper £10 notes. This means that paper £10 notes represent around 27% of £10s in circulation.

Currently, weekly returns of paper tenners are averaging a value £85 million.