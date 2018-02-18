A post-mortem examination has failed to establish the cause of death of an assault victim whose body was found at a house.

Detectives said items are thought to have been taken from the substantial detached property in Rookery Lane, Penn, Wolverhampton, where the 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon.

In a statement advising local residents to be vigilant regarding home security, West Midlands Police confirmed that a post-mortem examination had not revealed a precise cause of death, and further tests are now being conducted.

Forensic officers at a property in Penn, Wolverhampton, where a murder inquiry has been launched after a woman’s body was found. (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “We have a team of officers working on this murder inquiry to establish what has led to this woman’s death, and our efforts are concentrated on finding the person responsible.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the attack.”

The officer added: “We have spoken to a number of people and we continue to trawl CCTV in the area.

“The house has been sealed off so that our forensic experts can search for evidence, and we continue to make steady progress.

“Our team of family liaison officers are with the woman’s family, who have been devastated by this traumatic event, and we will continue to support them as our investigation continues.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious on Friday, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact my team on 101.”