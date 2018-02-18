Former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire will return to Parliament on Tuesday after undergoing lung surgery.

Mr Brokenshire quit as Northern Ireland secretary in January on health grounds, revealing he required an operation to remove a lesion on his right lung.

The Old Bexley and Sidcup MP said he had been “recovering strongly” since the procedure and would be back in the Commons when Parliament returns from a recess on Tuesday.

He said he had been “overwhelmed” by kind messages and had received “incredible love and support” from his family.