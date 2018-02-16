A British couple killed when their car collided with a lorry in New Zealand have been named.

Malcolm Lawrence Brierley and Margaret Anne Brierley, both 65 and from Croydon in South London, died on Thursday when they were caught up in the crash in Prebbleton, Christchurch.

Senior Constable Andy Williamson said it appeared the car “slowed almost to a stop (at a stop sign) but clearly hadn’t observed the truck coming”.

The location of the incident (Google Maps)

It is believed the couple had arrived in New Zealand a month earlier and were visiting Mrs Brierley’s brother.

Local media said the location of the crash, at the junction of Shands Road and Blakes Road in Prebbleton, was among the most dangerous junctions in the Canterbury region.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are assisting the family of two British nationals following their deaths in New Zealand. Our staff are in contact with the New Zealand police.”