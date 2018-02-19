Investigators are searching for a food delivery driver after a customer was shot dead just outside Atlanta.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Ryan Thornton.

Mr Thornton ordered a delivery from UberEATS at 11pm on Saturday and went outside his Buckhead apartment complex, about eight miles north of Atlanta, to pick up his food.

Witnesses said Mr Thornton and the driver exchanged words, and then someone inside a white Volkswagen opened fire before it left the complex.

Mr Thornton was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

There have been no arrests in the case.