A new UK political party which aims to stop Brexit is looking for candidates to stand in the next general election.

Renew is campaigning for a second referendum on the final deal negotiated with the EU so Britons can “vote on the reality of Brexit and come to an informed decision”.

The party also pledges to introduce a universal basic income, build two million homes and relieve pressure on the NHS.

Party principal James Clarke said around 250 candidates have so far been recruited for the next general election but Renew is aiming to raise that number to 650 – one for every UK constituency.