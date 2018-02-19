Veteran Pakistan cricketer turned politician Imran Khan has tied the knot for the third time, marrying a faith healer, his party has announced.

The nuptials ended months of rumours that he was considering a third marriage, after having been divorced twice.

Fawad Hussain, spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Taherik-e-Insaf party said the 66-year-old cricket star married Bushra Maneka, a divorcee his friends say he sought out in the past for spiritual healing.

Khan’s party released photographs of him smiling, sitting with his new wife and her relatives.

Rumours about Khan’s third marriage started circulating in January. He was previously married to British socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan.

Ms Maneka comes from a deeply conservative and politically influential family from eastern Punjab province.

Khan acquired a reputation as a playboy and ladies’ man during his international cricket career.

Defeated in the 2013 elections, Khan has spoken of his aspirations of becoming Pakistan’s next prime minister following parliamentary elections, due in July this year.

He has also been a vocal critic of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified Mr Sharif from office last year for concealing financial assets.