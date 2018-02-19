A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a teenager and trying to injure another by crashing his Ford Mustang “muscle” car into a moped.

Bradley Clifford, 24, denied the murder of 18-year-old Soban Khan and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Joshua Francis, 19.

It is alleged Clifford deliberately drove at their scooter in Enfield after the wing mirror on his high-performance Ford Mustang EcoBoost car was clipped on August 5 last year.

The plumber, from Enfield, north London, appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link from custody.

He is due to face trial at the same court on April 11.