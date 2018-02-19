Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has appeared in court for a procedural hearing.

Cruz said nothing at Monday’s hearing in Broward County Circuit Court, which he attended wearing a prison jumpsuit.

He kept his head down and did not appear to make eye contact with the judge or others in the courtroom, though he responded briefly to someone on the defence team at the end of the hearing.

The hearing concerned the rules going forward of how documents would be sealed. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she was in favour of openness whenever possible.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding many others in Wednesday’s attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which he once attended. His lawyers have said he will plead guilty if prosecutors agree not to pursue the death penalty. No decision has been made on that.