Residents and visitors of the pretty Greek seaside town of Galaxidi have marked the start of the Orthodox Lent with a colourful spectacle.

In what is known as a “flour war”, participants pelted each other with bags of dyed flour along the coastal road lining Galaxidi’s old harbour.

It is an explosion of colour that takes place every Clean Monday, an Orthodox Christian holiday marking the start of Lent and the end of the carnival season which holds onto many of the country’s pre-Christian traditions.

