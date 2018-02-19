A man is in hospital following a “serious” house fire thought to have been caused by a gas explosion.

Emergency services responded to the incident in Wordsworth Road, Darlington on Monday evening following reports of a “loud explosion”.

Pictures posted to social media by County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service show a damaged semi-detached house with some of the window panes removed.

Durham police said on Twitter: “A loud explosion may have been heard in Darlington.

“Officers are currently in attendance of what is thought to be a gas explosion at a property on Wordsworth Road.

“Police, fire and ambulance personnel are all at the scene.

“One man has been taken to hospital.”

The fire service said: “Fire crews from Darlington and Newton Aycliffe tackle a serious house fire in Darlington this evening.

“The exact cause is currently under investigation.”