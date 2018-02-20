A 12-year-old girl fought against a robber for 25 seconds as he tried to steal her mobile phone in an attack captured in horrific CCTV footage.

Derbyshire Police have released the disturbing images of the moment the girl resisted her attacker on Cambridge Street, Derby, before he eventually ran off with her iPhone 6.

The force hope to find the man responsible, who is believed to be 16 to 19 years old with a “European accent” and black hair.

The dramatic footage shows the schoolgirl put up a fight as she managed to keep hold of her phone even after she was dragged to the floor.

The 12-year-old was on her way home to her mother at 4.40pm on Sunday after she had been sent on an errand to the local shops.

Detective Constable Mick Stainsby, who is investigating the crime, said: “The CCTV footage captures the horrific incident taking place.

“I realise that the quality is not the best but we have released it quickly in the hope that someone will recognise the man.

“The 12-year-old victim has been very brave but was attacked for apparently no other reason than to steal her phone, a rose gold iPhone 6s.

“I would urge anyone who knows the man or has been offered such a phone for sale since yesterday to make contact with us as soon as possible.”