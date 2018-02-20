Commuters faced disruption on the train route between Scotland’s two biggest cities due to technical problems.

ScotRail announced services running through Glasgow and Edinburgh affected by a signalling fault at 6.10am on Tuesday.

Replacements buses were put on for some travellers, with trains between the capital and Queen Street station via Falkirk disrupted.

Services were reduced from every 15 minutes to half an hour, however the operator began to divert trains using around the fault using a different route.

ScotRail announced at 8.45am the fault had been fixed and they were working to get services running back to normal.