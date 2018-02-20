A transgender beautician has been spared a spell in a men’s prison for pushing an off-duty police officer onto a Tube line after an alcohol-fuelled night out.

Paris Valeta Bregazzi, 30, had drunk four bottles of Prosecco and was arguing with a friend on the platform of Hanger Lane Station in Ealing, west London when Pc Sam Chegwin intervened last July.

He told her to “calm down” and she responded by telling him to mind his own business, unaware he was an officer, a court heard.

Fearing for public safety, Pc Chegwin pushed her in the chest in a defensive manner, ignorant of the fact she had recently had extensive breast surgery.

Bregazzi reacted by shoving him with force, sending him toppling onto the track, just inches from the line with a fast train seven minutes away.

Last November, she pleaded guilty to carrying out an unlawful act on a railway with intent to endanger a person.

But Judge Jeremy Dein, QC, deferred deciding on her case amid concern for her “difficult” circumstances.

She returned to the Old Bailey wearing a black jumpsuit, black studded leather jacket, blue faux fur wrap and hot pink flip flops.

Her lawyer Mustapha Hakme conceded the offence passed the custody mark but argued for a community order as she had stayed out of trouble since.

He told the court Bregazzi, of Highgate, north London, was “calmer and more stable” now, despite having suffered from depression and mental health problems in the past.

Paris Valeti Bregazzi outside the Old Bailey (Emily Pennink/PA)

Sentencing, Judge Dein told her it was lucky Pc Chegwin was not seriously hurt.

He said: “The fact is he could have been killed by falling and hitting his head, electrocuted or hit by an on-coming train but mercifully he maintained his consciousness and composure and managed to clamber back onto the platform.

“Mr Chegwin is extremely fortunate he was not injured or killed and so are you, for you could have been here facing far more serious charges.

“It is clear to me having viewed the CCTV that you reacted spontaneously. You had significant surgery on the part of the body he made contact with although he did not know it. Furthermore, you did not seem to form a malign intent.”

The judge said the defendant had 39 convictions for “low level” crimes of theft and violence but had difficult circumstances and a history of mental health problems.

Handing her six months in prison, suspended for two years, he said: “It was made crystal clear I do not undermine the gravity of this offence. Mr Chegwin was acting in a public spirited manner in intervening and seeking to prevent the escalation of violence.”

Outside court, the defendant said she regretted what happened, saying it was “a scuffle”.