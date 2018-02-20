A mother has admitted murdering and poisoning her baby son.

Hannah Turtle, from Shotton, North Wales, had been standing trial charged with the murder of James Hughes, believed to be aged around seven weeks, as well as three counts of causing ill treatment or neglect and two counts of poisoning.

A spokeswoman for Mold Crown Court said she changed her pleas to all the charges to guilty on Tuesday, the seventh day of her trial.

All the offences took place in May and June 2016.

Turtle, 22, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.