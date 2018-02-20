Police have arrested a man after CCTV footage showed a 12-year-old girl in a violent struggle with a robber as he attempted to swipe her mobile phone.

Derbyshire Police released the disturbing images of the moment the girl resisted her attacker on Cambridge Street, Derby, before he eventually ran off with her rose gold iPhone 6s.

A 22-year-old man from Derby was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of robbery and is at St Mary’s Wharf police station awaiting questioning, the force said.

The dramatic footage shows the schoolgirl put up a fight as she managed to keep hold of her phone even after she was dragged to the floor.

The 12-year-old was on her way home to her mother at 4.40pm on Sunday after she had been sent on an errand to the local shops.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.