A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving after a van smashed through the wall of a pensioner’s home.

Annie Burrell, 73, had been watching television when the Citroen Berlingo ploughed into her kitchen.

Images released after the crash at Clare Road, Waringstown showed the vehicle lodged in the wall and the destruction left in its wake, with debris strewn across the room.

Ms Burrell was treated for shock and minor injuries to her head and arm caused by flying glass following the incident on January 28.

Thomas Carville, 27, of Tullyhugh Park in Tandragee, who appeared at Armagh Magistrates’ Court, is also charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop, failing to remain at the scene and failing to report damage.

The former digger driver was bailed to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on March 21.