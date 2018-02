The Duke of Cambridge has visited the Triumph motorcycle factory as he celebrated the building of world-class bikes in Warwickshire.

William even got kitted up to try out a powerful Triumph Tiger 1200 XRT for himself at the site near Nuneaton.

William is given a guided tour of the site in Hinckley (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The site showcases Triumph’s historic and modern developments in motorcycle design, engineering, and racing (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Triumph Motorcycles builds around 67,000 bikes a year (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

They are sold in 57 countries across the world (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The Duke is no stranger to powerful bikes, having previously owned and ridden models of his own (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

He tried out the Triumph Tiger 1200 XRT (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)