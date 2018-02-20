BrewDog has announced plans to open the “world’s first” craft beer hotel in Scotland next year.

The Aberdeenshire-based brewery’s project comes as part of an expansion at its headquarters in Ellon.

Plans had been put forward to open the DogHouse in America, but new land bought by the company has led the first to be opened in Scotland.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: “The DogHouse is our gift to passionate craft beer fans making the pilgrimage to our brewery in Aberdeenshire.

“The idea of opening a beer hotel has always been high on our agenda, and now we are finally able to realise that dream, right here at our HQ.

“This will be the ultimate destination for craft beer fans seeking hops with their holidays. This is a beer Nirvana.”

The DogHouse is expected to have its first guests by mid-2019, with beer taps in each of the 26 rooms, a built-in shower beer fridge and rooms overlooking the HQ.

The hotel is set to have 26 rooms with beer taps inside (BrewDog)

BrewDog introduced the beer hotel concept last year with its announcement of a hotel in Columbus, Ohio at the site of its American brewery.

However, a recent property acquisition in Ellon has led to plans for the venture to be pursued in Scotland first.

It is expected the American beer hotel will now be opened during the second half of next year.

The Ellon project will be built on a 3.25 acre site adjacent to BrewDog’s current brewery.