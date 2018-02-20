The Government has announced £90 million of funding to help food and agri-businesses embrace technology and innovation.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said the money will make it easier for farmers and agricultural supply chain firms embrace technology.

In a speech to the annual conference of the National Farmers’ Union in Birmingham, Mr Clark will highlight how new technology is boosting farmers’ earning power and making agri-businesses more productive and profitable than ever before.

Mr Clark is expected to say: “For your unique role in stewardship and in feeding the nation like big industry, you need to be profitable and we need to help make the conditions right for investment in the future.

Harvesters at work (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“With the technological revolution that is happening, the skills of the farming workforce need to keep pace.

“New technologies require new abilities and today’s modern British farmer is a Swiss Army Knife of skills. An engineer, an environmentalist, a data scientist a biochemist, an energy producer, a tourism entrepreneur, and an investor too.

“As part of the Industrial Strategy, we announced a Transforming Food Production Challenge and I’m delighted to announce the Government will invest £90 million to make this challenge a reality.

“This will include the creation of translation hubs bringing together farmers and growers businesses, scientists and centres for agricultural innovation to apply the latest research to farming practice.”