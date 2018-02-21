US vice president Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but North Korea cancelled at the last minute, according to the White House.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Mr Pence “was ready to take this opportunity” and would have used the meeting to emphasise US concerns about the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Ms Nauert says the US regrets North Korea’s “failure to seize this opportunity”.