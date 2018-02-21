A 34-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was found stabbed to death in a park.

Hampshire police launched an investigation after the body of Jason Williams was found in Russell Howard Park in South Ham, Basingstoke, at 1.30am on Tuesday.

A post-mortem found that the 41-year-old, of St Peter’s Road, Basingstoke, suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 41-year-old man in South Ham, #Basingstoke. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Dance. More details here: https://t.co/GXVzK5jsOs pic.twitter.com/ebKM9TBxjz — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) February 21, 2018

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: “A 34-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.

“Mr Williams’ next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.”